Plainfield fills vacancy: Ruane takes remainder of Racich’s seat

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

The Board of Trustees is full again.

On Feb. 7, board member approved the appointment of long-time Plainfield resident Tom Ruane to fill the term vacated by James Racich.

“I’d like to thank the mayor and the board for giving me this opportunity, it is an honor,” Ruane said.

Racich resigned from the board last month, with plans to move out of the village boundary.

Ruane has been active in the community for several years in various civic activities.

“I know most of you from various community events and things we do in our community,” Ruane said. “It is an honor to be here and I hope to do my best here and represent Plainfield and the village to my best ability. I don’t think I could ever fill Jim’s shoes. I had an opportunity to talk to him, I’ve known Jim for a long time, he’s giving me his support.”

Ruane’s term expires this spring.

New business

The board granted final approval to European Beauty Lounge, LLC, to open shop at 12443 S. Route 59.

The salon will offer manicure and pedicure services, as well as special body art.

A recent ordinance change required the business to get a special use permit from the village

“It should be an excellent addition,” said Trustee Bill Lamb. “It’s very well thought out, I think it would be a contribution to the atmosphere of the village”

Primrose School

The process for approval has moved to the next step for a special use for a preschool/childcare facility in the Meijer subdivision.

Primrose School first presented their plans to the planning commission in December for a facility to house an early childhood center in the back lot of the Meijer subdivision on 135th Street, facing the Plainfield Fire District facility.

Board members expressed a few concerns about approving the site plan with fewer parking spaces than required by village code.

“Staff has been reasonably comfortable deferring to an owner/operator to say, we really believe we need 35 or 40 parking spaces even if the… code says we need 55 or 60. This operator is very comfortable, they have several other locations,” said Director of Planning Jonathan Proulx.

School representatives noted that many of their clients have more than one child in each of their facilities, which reduces their need for extra parking spaces.

Pumping Station Work

The board approved a motion to authorize Pro-Temp of Illinois to complete work at the 127th Street Lake Michigan water pumping station

The work will replace the variable frequency drives at the station, in the amount of $333,300.

Pro-Temp was the lower of two bids placed with the village for the project.

Harvest 5K

The board approved closures for this year’s annual fall run.

The 2017 Healthy Driven Harvest 5K run will take place Sunday, Sept. 24, starting at the Village Green in downtown Plainfield.

The route does not impact any major roadways through the village. Those closures will be announced to local residents closer to the date of the run, and will take place from 7:45 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

This will be the 19th year for the annual event. The village expects up to 1,000 runners, and an estimated 3,000 spectators.