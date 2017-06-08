Plainfield Foundation for Excellence awards scholarships

The Plainfield Foundation for Excellence awarded college scholarships to 20 graduating District 202 seniors in May 2017.

The Foundation for Excellence is a private fundraising organization that has been supporting District 202 schools, students and staff with grants, scholarships and financial support for special programming since 1983.

The 20 scholarships include the Foundation’s own Community Service prize; and the Martens Family Science Scholarship and the Chief John Eichelberger Public Safety Scholarship. The Foundation administers the latter two awards on behalf of outside entities.

“District 202 students are exceptional in many ways, and the Foundation is happy and proud to recognize their excellence and help them in the next phase of their schooling,” said Foundation Chairman Matthew Starr.

Community Service Scholarship

The $2,000 Foundation for Excellence Community Service Scholarship is given to graduating seniors based on their involvement and active participation in school and volunteer community activities.

This year’s recipients were:

Plainfield High School – Central Campus

Riya Parikh, Alex Romero, Rebecca Ward, Abby Yowell

Plainfield South High School

Alexander Mayer, Maggie Klebenow

Plainfield North High School

John Vu, Hayden Schennum, Emily Brooks, Varsha Shankar

Plainfield East High School

Alexandra Thill, Megan Clendening

Martens Family Science Scholarship

The Martens Family Science Scholarship awards $2,500 to one student from each of District 202’s traditional high schools planing to major in a STEM-related science field at an accredited university offering a doctorate degree in their chosen major.

The scholarship is given by the Martens family in memory of former Plainfield resident Fred Martens, who was a nuclear engineer at Argonne Labs.

This year’s recipients were:

Plainfield High School – Central Campus

Jacob Hawkins – planning to major in aerospace engineering at the University of Illinois, Purdue or MIT

Plainfield South High School

James Fox –planning to major in biomedical engineering at Northwestern University or Washington University of St. Louis

Plainfield North High School

Robert Sparks – planning to major in bioengineering at Stanford University

Plainfield East High School;

Apoorva Josyula – planning to major in computer engineering at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana

Chief John Eichelberger Public Safety Scholarship

The Chief John Eichelberger Public Safety Scholarship awards $500 to four students from the three high schools in the Plainfield Fire Protection District (Plainfield South High School is in the Joliet Fire Protection District. Students must plan to major in the fire service, public safety, medical or emergency services at an accredited state or private university or college (preferably in Illinois).

The Plainfield Volunteer Fire Department gives the scholarship to honor former Fire Chief John Eichelberger who retired in 2015 after 40 years of dedicated service to the fire department.

This year’s recipients were:

Plainfield High School – Central Campus

Joshua Lentz

Plainfield North High School

Walker Wells

Plainfield East High School

Jessica DiGrazia, Matthew Hozian

Along with scholarships and grants, the Foundation has also supported special District 202 programs including a District Art Gallery, the Great Read community reading program and the 1847 Schoolhouse Restoration.

For more information about the Plainfield Foundation for Excellence or to make a donation, please visit: www.d202foundation.org