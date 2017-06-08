Plainfield Foundation for Excellence awards scholarships

The Plainfield Foundation for Excellence awarded college scholarships to 20 graduating District 202 seniors in May 2017.
The Foundation for Excellence is a private fundraising organization that has been supporting District 202 schools, students and staff with grants, scholarships and financial support for special programming since 1983.
The 20 scholarships include the Foundation’s own Community Service prize; and the Martens Family Science Scholarship and the Chief John Eichelberger Public Safety Scholarship. The Foundation administers the latter two awards on behalf of outside entities.
“District 202 students are exceptional in many ways, and the Foundation is happy and proud to recognize their excellence and help them in the next phase of their schooling,” said Foundation Chairman Matthew Starr.
Community Service Scholarship
The $2,000 Foundation for Excellence Community Service Scholarship is given to graduating seniors based on their involvement and active participation in school and volunteer community activities.
This year’s recipients were:
Plainfield High School – Central Campus
Riya Parikh, Alex Romero, Rebecca Ward, Abby Yowell
Plainfield South High School
Alexander Mayer, Maggie Klebenow
Plainfield North High School
John Vu, Hayden Schennum, Emily Brooks, Varsha Shankar
Plainfield East High School
Alexandra Thill, Megan Clendening
Martens Family Science Scholarship
The Martens Family Science Scholarship awards $2,500 to one student from each of District 202’s traditional high schools planing to major in a STEM-related science field at an accredited university offering a doctorate degree in their chosen major.
The scholarship is given by the Martens family in memory of former Plainfield resident Fred Martens, who was a nuclear engineer at Argonne Labs.
This year’s recipients were:
Plainfield High School – Central Campus
Jacob Hawkins – planning to major in aerospace engineering at the University of Illinois, Purdue or MIT
Plainfield South High School
James Fox –planning to major in biomedical engineering at Northwestern University or Washington University of St. Louis
Plainfield North High School
Robert Sparks – planning to major in bioengineering at Stanford University
Plainfield East High School;
Apoorva Josyula – planning to major in computer engineering at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana
Chief John Eichelberger Public Safety Scholarship
The Chief John Eichelberger Public Safety Scholarship awards $500 to four students from the three high schools in the Plainfield Fire Protection District (Plainfield South High School is in the Joliet Fire Protection District. Students must plan to major in the fire service, public safety, medical or emergency services at an accredited state or private university or college (preferably in Illinois).
The Plainfield Volunteer Fire Department gives the scholarship to honor former Fire Chief John Eichelberger who retired in 2015 after 40 years of dedicated service to the fire department.
This year’s recipients were:
Plainfield High School – Central Campus
Joshua Lentz
Plainfield North High School
Walker Wells
Plainfield East High School
Jessica DiGrazia, Matthew Hozian
Along with scholarships and grants, the Foundation has also supported special District 202 programs including a District Art Gallery, the Great Read community reading program and the 1847 Schoolhouse Restoration.
For more information about the Plainfield Foundation for Excellence or to make a donation, please visit: www.d202foundation.org