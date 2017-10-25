Plainfield gives PACE Park-n-Ride final approval

Current parking for PACE incudes just under 200 spaces between Village Hall, street parking, and Larry’s Diner. The new park and ride facility will create centralized parking for 600 vehicles, and will add a shelter and restroom facility.

Groundbreaking expected soon on 600-space lot

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

Construction of a new transportation facility for riders who rely on PACE, the suburban bus division of the Regional Transportation Authority, will soon be underway. Final approvals for the project were made this week, as members of the village board selected a construction company to carry out the multi-million-dollar project.

On Oct. 23, trustees approved a construction bid recommendation from staff, awarding the project to Austin Tyler Construction of Elwood.

The company provided a total bid of $5.2 million, well below the engineer’s estimate of $6.8 million. The bid was the lowest of seven submitted to the village.

PACE requested the bid to reach a total cost of no more than $4.8 million. The village was able to make a handful of deductions, keeping the estimated cost at that level.

“We need to make this $5.2 million bid fit our $4.8 million budget, because PACE was very clear that they are not paying more than $4.8 million for the construction, and the village was very clear that PACE’s contribution was 100 percent of the construction cost and 100 percent of the engineering cost,” said Director of Public Works Allen Persons. “That’s been the agreement all along… That being said, the deductions basically, for the most part, are more aesthetic and more decorative.”

Persons said the village as able to cut costs by eliminating a concrete wall designed to keep pedestrians out of the right of way of buses, and instead use fencing for that purpose, at a significant savings.

Other decorative elements, including one of two signs, were pulled from the project to save cash.

During the design phase of the project, the village worked around a concept plan of a 400-space parking lot with a restroom facility. Following meetings with PACE representatives, the scope of the project was broadened to add 200 spaces, creating a 600-space lot.

Construction of the project was approved back in January. In March, the village board made an engineering agreement with Baxter and Woodman for engineering and design of the new facility and parking lot. The plans mirror other bus depots that PACE uses throughout the region.

“The building actually got a little bit bigger,” Persons said. “There were some comments about the size of the washrooms, things like that, so the building did get a little bit bigger to accommodate people who are going to be utilizing that, as well as some decorative elements added to ‘pretty’ the building up.”

The land where the facility will be constructed is part of a previous purchase of 58 acres of farm land made by the village over a decade ago. The land was originally set to accommodate the proposed Suburban Transit Access Route (STAR) Line Railway project, a plan proposed in 2003 but ultimately scrapped due to lack of funding. Village leaders are currently exploring options to develop the reminder of the property.

Persons noted that the village has worked with Austin Tyler Construction before, including the public parking lot expansion next to the Plainfield Public Library.

In addition to the 600 parking spaces, the project will also include a waiting room and washroom facility, a new access roadway with traffic lights and turn lanes, water/sewer/utility extensions, street and parking lot lighting, one PACE sign, landscaping, and storm water improvements.

The board also approved an agreement with Baxter & Woodman for engineering services on the project, in the amount of $130,495.

Groundbreaking at the site is expected in the next few weeks, with construction to begin immediately.

PACE began bus service between Plainfield and Chicago in 2009.

The service operates weekday rush hour bus service into Chicago from two stops in Plainfield, one at Larry’s Diner, the other adjacent to the Village Hall.

Approximately 250 people use the buses every day from Plainfield’s two stops. The two routes – Route 855 and Route 755 – consist of a total of 36 buses per day.

The new facility is expected to cost to total of $5.8 million, combined cost of construction and engineering. PACE will reimburse the village for the total cost of the project.

The agreement between the village and PACE will last 40 years.