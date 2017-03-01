Plainfield high schools present 2017 spring musicals

Music is in the air as District 202’s four high schools prepare for spring musical season in March and April.

Tickets for shows at PHSCC are $7 for adults and $5 students, staff and seniors. Tickets for shows at PSHS and PNHS are $8 for adults and $6 for students and senior citizens. See the information below for PNHS ticket information. Please call each school’s main office or visit the school’s web site for more ticket information.

Here’s what playing at a high school near you:

Plainfield East High School presents “Into the Woods” at 7 p.m. March 16, 17 and 18; and 2 p.m. March 19.

“Into the Woods” follows well-known fairy tale characters like Cinderella, Rapunzel, Jack and Little Red Riding Hood as they venture into the woods to make their wishes come true and find their happy endings.

The Stephen Sondheim show features complicated vocal numbers, tap dancing wolves, laughs and songs that will stick around long after the curtain falls.

PEHS will also host a character breakfast with fairy tale favorites from 10 a.m. to noon on March 18 in the PEHS cafeteria. Tickets are $5 and attendees can color with a favorite character, make a craft or get a photo. PEHS is at 12001 S. Naperville Road, Plainfield.

Plainfield North High School presents “Hello Dolly” at 7:30 p.m. March 17 and 18; and at 2:30 p.m. March 19.

This American classic follows matchmaker extraordinaire Dolly Levi as she arranges the adventure of a lifetime – a merry romp from Horace Vandergelder’s Feed Store to Harmonia Garden’s dancing waiters; from exploding tomatoes and some of the best loved Broadway hits ever written. Dolly keeps the madcap action moving and Cupid’s aim true through it all.

Choir Boosters are selling concessions during intermission and holding a raffle for the annual choir scholarship. Tickets are $8 for adults; and $6 for students and senior citizens. PNHS is at 12005 S. 248th Street, Plainfield.

Plainfield South High School presents “The Addams Family,” at 7:30 p.m. March 17 and 18 and 2:30 p.m. March 19.

In this new musical, the crazy and kooky Addams Family’s daughter, Wednesday, has fallen in love with a boy, Lucas.

Watch as Wednesday’s parents, Gomez and Morticia, try to host one normal night for his respectable family. Uncle Fester and the ghostly Addams ancestors will not rest until true love prevails. PSHS is at 7800 W. Caton Farm Road, Plainfield.

Plainfield High School – Central Campus presents “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” at 7 p.m. April 7 and 8 and 2 p.m. on April 8 and 9.

“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” brings the classic, beloved Charles Schultz characters to life.

The whole gang is here: bossy Lucy, hopelessly in love with piano prodigy Schroeder who doesn’t give her the time of day; perfectionist Sally, still mocking blanket-toting

Linus; Snoopy in the doghouse; and “blockhead,” himself, Charlie Brown, in rare form.

Brief vignettes span the months from Valentine’s Day to Beethoven Day to the Championship Baseball Game, from wild optimism to utter despair, all mixed in with the lives of his friends, human and non-human, and strung together on the string of a single day.

PHSCC is at 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive Plainfield.

