Plainfield Library awarded $10,000 American Dream Grant

The Plainfield Public Library District (PPLD) English Language Learner (ELL) program is expanding thanks to a grant from the American Library Association (ALA).

The ALA awarded the Plainfield Library a one-time, $10,000 grant, which will be used to purchase 20 iPads loaded with applications such as Conversation Builder, iTranslate, and U.S. Citizenship. The iPads will enhance the learning experience for participants in the Library’s ELL program.

“With the addition of the iPads, there are so many ways for participants to learn, including exploring vocabulary development and pronunciation,” said Tania Brenner-Hess, PPLD’s ELL liaison. “This technology opens the door for participants to develop new skills and extend their learning beyond the time spent with their tutors.”

This grant is funded by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and awarded to public libraries by ALA’s Office for Diversity, Literacy and Outreach Services in order to expand services to adult English language learners. This is the second time the Library received this grant. In 2010, the Library used the grant of $5,000 to implement the ELL program and grow the English Language Learning resources collection.

The Library’s ELL community partners include the Joliet Junior College (JJC) Department of Education and the Work Force Services Division of Will County. JJC provides tutor training and materials while the county assists people with resume and basic job skills via the mobile Workforce Center van that visits the Library every Wednesday.

“The Library’s ELL program has been our most successful initiative for adults and we are thrilled to receive this grant to take these services to the next level,” said Lisa Pappas, PPLD interim director.

The PPLD ELL program has grown from one session a week in 2010 to its current five sessions a week. These encompass 28 languages, average 500 adults per month and are held at an intermediate level, while beginners work with tutors at their own level and pace. For more information about session times and ELL programs and resources, visit Library’s website: www.plainfieldpubliclibrary.org.