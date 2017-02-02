Plainfield Library Foundation to fund Fine Arts Series, purchase of two AEDs

At their annual meeting on January 17, the Plainfield Public Library Foundation voted to fund the purchase of two AED devices and a Fine Arts series of programming for the Library.

The Plainfield Public Library Foundation formed in 1997. The board has chosen to focus financial support on providing the community with state-of-the-art technology in the library. Like all public institutions in our area, the Plainfield Library strives to stretch its tax dollars to cover the demands of serving a rapidly growing community. Increasing demands for additional services, computer hardware, software, equipment, materials, service hours, and competitive salaries are ongoing. Support from the Plainfield Public Library Foundation helps the Plainfield Public Library District achieve its mission: Educate – Captivate – Connect

Because the library programming budget was cut in half after the failed referendum in 2016, this generous donation is a wonderful supplement to our program funding. The Fine Arts series of programming will kick off in March and run throughout 2017. The series will focus on art, entertainment and history. Some of the programs will include a historical portrayal of Cleopatra, the musical stylings of Tom Sharpe of Mannheim Steamroller and a look into the artistic talents of Norman Rockwell. Visit our website for more information or to register for these programs www.plainfieldpubliclibrary.org.

The Foundation also generously donated funding to purchase two Automated External Defibrillator (AED) units and the cases to house them in. According the Red Cross of America sudden cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Access to AEDs has been proven to save thousands of lives each year. The devices will be located in public spaces so that anyone can assist in an emergency. The suggestion to request this purchase of the Foundation came from the November 2016 all-staff training day, when staff were trained in basic CPR by the Plainfield Fire Department. Library staff will now be trained in using the devices by The Fire Department.

To learn more about the Plainfield Public Library Foundation, visit their website at www.plainfieldpubliclibrary.org/foundation