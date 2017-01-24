Plainfield Library referendum back on the ballot

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

A revised plan regarding the funding at the Plainfield Public Library will go before voters this spring.

During a special board meeting on Jan. 10, members of the Plainfield Public Library District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to place a $25M building bond and operating rate referendum question on the April 4 ballot.

Trustees spent the past nine months reviewing community feedback, following the defeat of a referendum last spring.

Voters rejected two referenda last year, putting a halt to a proposed expansion of the current library facility on Illinois Street in downtown Plainfield.

Two questions on the ballot last March asked residents if the library should issue a 20-year, $39 million building bond to build a new 72,000-square-foot library, and if it should increase its limiting rate by 19 percent.

Fifty-five percent of voters opposed the bond issue, with nearly 70 percent saying no to the limiting rate increase.

Those referenda would have increased the property taxes of a $300,000 home by $192.89, according to the library.

This month, the board revised the original March 2016 referenda plan.

The revised plan addresses 25 years of growth in the Plainfield community with a larger building and 21st century library services.

The plan includes renovating the current 27,000 square foot building and adding a 23,000 square foot addition. In November, architects from Nagle Hartray presented updated renderings of that addition.

“The revised plan is the most efficient and cost-effective means of addressing the concerns of the community, which we learned about after the 2016 referenda failed,” said Interim Library Director Lisa Pappas. “The overwhelming feedback we received was ‘make it smaller, keep the costs lower and stay downtown.’”

The ballot question authorizes a limiting rate increase that would cover the cost of building bonds. The bonds would fund a renovation and addition, property acquisition, equipment, library materials and furnishings as well provide dollars to operate the expanded library.

The limiting property tax rate increase allows the library to issue General Obligation Alternate Revenue bonds to fund the costs of the renovation and addition to the building, its contents, and the purchase of additional property.

The operation of the expanded building also is funded by this increase to the library’s limiting tax rate of 0.1754 percent, or just over 17 cents per $100 of home value, to a total rate of 0.3775 percent.

The estimated total cost to the average homeowner in Plainfield is $10.67 per month or $128 per year for a $237,000 home, the current average home sale price.

The limiting rate increase equates to a 1.84 percent increase in a homeowner’s total tax bill, per the library. The library is currently 2.12 percent of the total tax bill of Plainfield residents.

Per last year’s failed referenda, the library needs an estimated $10 million replace and upgrade various library systems within the current building. The library was also built before the American Disabilities Act, meaning that upgrades are required to bring the building into ADA compliance.

Complete information about the plan and planning process is available on the Library’s web site, plainfieldpubliclibrary.org/about/future/

PHOTOS

P_library referendum_011917_1

Photo by Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

Following a failed attempt in 2016, the Plainfield Public Library District will try again for voter approval of a measure to renovate and add to its building in downtown Plainfield. Library trustees voted earlier this month to place a $25M building bond and operating rate referendum question on the April 4 ballot.

P_library referendum_011917_2

Rendering from Nagle Hartray

A proposed expansion for the downtown library places a 23,000, one-story addition adjacent to the library, sitting just north of the current split-level building.