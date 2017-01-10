Plainfield Lions thankful for help

Dear Editor

On behalf of the Plainfield Lions Club, I would like to extend a big “thank you” to the following people who helped make our recent Christmas “Basket” program a success. 118 families and 584 people were helped because of your efforts! The Plainfield Lions have now given over $200,000 in groceries to Plainfield area residents over the past 18 years.

Karen Hamilton, Lion President Tod Schnowske and local churches for their role in generating and verifying our family list.

Lion Tom Bowen for once again offering his shop for delivery headquarters.

Lions Mike Lucas, Erin Lightbody, Larry Loethen Greg Schaefer and Eric Marsaglia for preparing directions for our drivers.

Margie Bonuchi for her efforts in generating significant community donations.

Our very special benefactors, Greg and Dorothy Chapman and the family of the late Lion Bob Calkins, for their most generous and sizable donations.

Plainfield Township Government, Heartland Bank and Trust, Larry Loethen, Steve Gruben, Vince and Elaine McGrath, Mike and Jean Lucas, Greg Bott, Robert and Sandy Lambert, First Community Bank of Plainfield, Jim and Margaret Watts, Plainfield Junior Women’s Club, Bob Nelson, Eric Marsaglia, Tasha Kitson, Gus Rousonelos, William and Linda Hanley, Brad and Laurie King, Ed and Amy O’Rourke and Ron & Kathy Kazmar for their generous monetary donations.

Our Lions Club members and friends of Lions for driving and delivering our “baskets”: Tim Tobin, Vince McGrath , Larry Loethen, Elaine McGrath, Robin Fugate, Chris Ramirez, Mark Holzapfel, Bill Bonacorda, Eric Marsaglia, Roger Bonuchi, Greg Bott, Erin Lightbody, Austin Bott, Karen Haas, Walt Schneiter, Mike Lucas, Greg Schaefer, Ben Drane, Bruce Kurschner, Ken Barvian, Morgan Kurschner, Mike Phelps, Steve Gruben, Gus Rousonelos, Lisa Behounek, Glenn Schultz, Tony Bonuchi, Mike Holsclaw, Margie Bonuchi, Bob Lambert, Tod Schnowske, Gavin Schnowske, Hope Schnowske, Franklin Brown, Steve Fry, Kim Wright, Max Racutt, Jaelyn Wiers, Becky Winkels, Anita Ruffing, Carlo Capalbo, Ryan Petersen and Joe LaGiglia

Thank you one and all!

Larry Wiers

2016 Christmas “Basket” Program Chairman