Plainfield marks National Preservation Month

Photo by Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff Plainfield’s most notable historic buildings are located downtown along Lockport Street. May is National Preservation Month.

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

Officials in Plainfield spent the month of May reminding the public of the importance of the village’s place in history.

May is National Preservation Month. Mayor Michael Collins issued a proclamation honoring the importance of recognizing the historical significance of much of Plainfield’s original village limits.

“Historic preservation is an effective tool for managing growth, revitalizing neighborhoods, fostering local pride, and maintaining community character while enhancing livability,” Collins said in the proclamation. “Historic preservation is relevant for communities across the nation, both urban and rural, and for Americans of all ages, all walks of life, and all ethnic backgrounds… It is important to celebrate the role of history in our lives and the contributions made by dedicated individuals in helping to preserve the tangible aspects of the heritage that has shaped us as a people.”

Members of the Board of Trustees noted that Plainfield’s Historical Preservation Commission do a lot of hard work to keep the village’s historic buildings in top shape.

“The individuals on these commissions really care about the history of the town, but they also do a lot of work that’s involved along the way,” said Trustee Margie Bonuchi. “They’re doing a lot of upkeep on these buildings that they have procured to try to save, and things like that. It’s more than just deciding on what should be historical or not, they’re doing a lot of the work.”

Board members also noted that those in charge of historic preservation in Plainfield play an important role throughout the community.

“They do a good job,” said Trustee Bill Lamb. “There was a class of third graders going around town to three different places. I’ve seen this for several years, they have a great program for getting kids informed and what Plainfield history is like.”

Collins called on the people of Plainfield to join their fellow citizens across the United States in recognizing and participating in the special observance of National Preservation Month.