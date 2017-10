Plainfield North went into a soft lockdown at the the direction of the Plainfield Police because of a possible threat in the neighborhood, not inside the school itself.

Everyone is safe inside and the school working with police to coordinate dismissal, according to a statement from Dist. 202.

According to a tweet from the Plainfield Police Department: “We are looking for a wanted person possibly in poss. of a firearm. PNHS on soft lockdown. Residents in 1/2 mile of 119/248 stay inside.”