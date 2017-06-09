Plainfield North student studying in Germany this summer

Plainfield North High School senior Rebecca Lau will spend some of her summer studying in Germany after earning a scholarship from the American Association of Teachers of German (AATG).

Lau is one of 44 students nationwide, and one of two from Illinois, to earn the all-expense paid trip after scoring in the 95th percentile on the Level 3 2017 National German Exam for High School Students.

But she is not the first Lau to earn the trip to Germany. Her older sister and a PNHS graduate, Rachel, won the same scholarship in 2015.

The trip includes round-trip airfare to Germany from New York; lodging with a host family; and the opportunity to study culturally and historically significant places in Germany.

Rebecca said her older sister’s win didn’t influence her when it was her turn to take the test.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity to immerse myself in the culture,” Rebecca Lau said.

Lau was one of more than 20,000 students who took the qualifying national exam. Later she answered several short essay questions in German and English.

Finally, Lau sat for an interview with a committee made up of high school teachers and college professors of German.

“I feel honored to have this opportunity, and I want to thank others who took test,” Lau said.

Lau tries to speak German at home with her dad who majored in German in college. Lau’s younger sister who is a junior this fall at PNHS is also learning German.

Rebecca Lau also has a full schedule outside of the classroom.

She plays oboe or alto saxophone with the high school band, volunteers with her church and is involved in Girl Scouts, the math and track teams at PNHS,

She is the vice president of the school’s German Club and was recently inducted into the PNHS German Honor Society.

Lau’s German teacher, Jennifer Knop, said she was ecstatic when she found out Rebecca earned the trip.

“The quality that most amazes me about Rebecca is her selflessness.” Knop said. “She has found the delicate balance between academic studies, hobbies and socialization.”