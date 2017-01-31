Plainfield North’s Jack Baggs takes 20th at the IHSA state bowling tournament

By Scott Taylor

For the Bugle

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Plainfield North’s Jack Baggs capped a successful career by finishing 20th in the state over the weekend at St. Clair Bowl.

He finished with a 12-game total of 2,613, 30 pins outside of the top 12, which was All-State.

“I was trying to get all-state,” Baggs said. “I never got all-state before. It would have meant a lot to me. I am a little disappointed, but I’m not mad about it. It was a great four years and I tried my best. That’s just the way it works out.”

Baggs started out the second day strong with games of 212 and 220, but a 159 pushed him out of the top 12. However, he came back with a 269 game, which put him back in contention, before finishing with games of 208 and 201.

“I thought I could have bowled better than I did today and that 159 game screwed me up,” Baggs said. “I could have made more spares and found the line better. I’m too hard on myself and got in my mind a little bit. Coach called me an afternoon guy and I have confidence bowling on dry lanes.”

Baggs was in 13th place after the first day, shooting a 1,344. He shot a 679 in the morning with a 270 game and had a 665 series in the afternoon.

“I got a lot of high games,” Baggs said. “And the key for me is always making a lot of spares. Some shots that didn’t carry, I was able to pick up and my coaches helped me and gave me confidence.

“I’m happy. I did a good job of grinding with the transition. I had to use the same ball longer than I normally do. I just grinding it out all day.”

It was a successful close to a career for Baggs, who was a key part of the Tigers’ first two state qualifying teams the past two years, and was the lone individual qualifier this year, finishing higher than any District 202 boys individual since 2010.

“I worked hard all my life to get to this point,” Baggs said. “I practiced a lot in leagues and high school. I worked hard with my coaches. It made me better and that it how I achieved my goals and allowed me to go to state. My hard work and determination paid off. Bowling is my passion and I loved going to state.”