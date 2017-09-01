Plainfield OKs demolition of garage in historic district

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

The village of Plainfield has signed off on a demolition and replacement of a garage inside the boundaries of the village’s East Side Historic District.

On Aug. 21, village trustees said yes to a request to demo a garage at a home on Bartlett Avenue.

The existing three-bay garage will be removed from the site, and replaced with a comparable new structure.

According to the staff report, the home at the site dates to circa 1885. While the home has not been designated as a local landmark, it has been recommended for landmark status.

The current garage does not date to the original construction of the home, and the owners told board members that they wanted an updated structure.

The new garage will be compatible with the architectural style of the home.

The owners of the property went before the Historic Preservation Committee (HPC) earlier in August, seeking a certificate of appropriateness for the work.

According to the homeowner, the garage at the home is in a state of disrepair, with problems with the roof as well as a lack of footing for the structure.

The HPC conducted a rigorous review of the plan, to make sure that demolishing that garage was appropriate for a neighborhood designated for its historical architecture.

“We’re just trying to make everything so that your neighbors and everybody will follow certain parameters within the district,” said HPC Chairman Michael Bortel during the Aug. 10 meeting. “We’re just trying to be as consistent as we can within the district.”

The homeowner has lived in the home for the past 30 years.

Per the staff report, the garage on Bartlett Avenue will be the first new construction of a detached garage since the establishment of the East Side Historic District.

While accessory buildings and garages do not contribute to the district with the same significance as the homes there, staff reported that the appearance of the proposed new structure will reinforce the character of the home and the district.

Unlike other requests for building or demolishing sites, properties inside the village’s historic areas need to get the nod of approval not just from the board, but also from the HPC.

The HPC plays a key role in local preservation efforts.

Formed in 2004, the HPC serves as an advisory body to the Village Board. Anyone seeking to build, tear down, or modify structures in the village’s historic districts must first obtain a certificate of appropriateness from the HPC.

The HPC is charged with holding public hearings, establishing the local historic district, and reviewing any exterior modifications of a building that’s in a local district or that is or could be a local landmark.

Part of the mission of the HPC is to Identify and preserve the distinctive historic architectural areas, buildings, structures, landscapes, and archaeological sites which represent elements of the village’s cultural, social, economic, political, and/or architectural history.

The HPC’s nine appointees meet the second and fourth Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall.