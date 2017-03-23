Plainfield PACE parking project moves ahead

Photo by Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff The project to bring more PACE service to Plainfield moving forward, with the village approving this month an engineering agreement with Baxter and Woodman for work to bring the new 400-space lot to life along Van Dyke Road.

The village and PACE are taking the next step toward bringing more transportation options to area residents.

On March 13, members of the Board of Trustees approved an engineering agreement with Baxter and Woodman for engineering at the proposed park-and-ride facility at Van Dyke Road. The facility will accommodate a new bus depot for PACE – the suburban bus division of the Regional Transportation Authority.

The scope of the project includes a 400-space parking lot, with future expansion to accommodate 600 cars.

The lot will include an entrance drive from Van Dyke Road, with a traffic signal and turn lanes off the roadway, and a shelter with washrooms included as part of the bus depot.

“The next step is moving forward in the process is to have the engineering completed,” said Director of Public Works Allen Persons. “Engineering is 100 percent reimbursable by PACE, as well as 100 percent of the construction.”

The engineering agreement includes a concept plan, a summary of man hours, and a summary of direct costs. The engineering fee for the project, based on hourly billing rates, will not exceed $321,820.

Engineering will also include development of alternative parking lot layouts, an intersection plan including a traffic light, and storm water management, detention, and sewer design.

Village officials remain optimistic about the project, and how it could affect commuters in Plainfield and surrounding areas.

“I think it’s a great project,” said Trustee Margie Bonuchi. “We’ve been looking forward to this moving along, we started out with just a couple of busses going in and out. I think it’s great for the people.”

The board first approved the agreement with PACE to facilitate construction and operation of the park-and-ride facility on village-owned land back in January.

The land is part of a previous purchase of 58 acres of farm land made by the village over a decade ago. The land was originally set to accommodate the proposed Suburban Transit Access Route (STAR) Line Railway project. That plan, proposed in 2003, was eventually scrapped over a lack of cost-effectiveness.

The park-and-ride will utilize about 10 acres of the site, including the first phase 400-space construction, as well as the second phase build out of an additional 200 spaces.

PACE operates weekday rush hour bus service into Chicago from two stops in Plainfield, one at Larry’s Diner, the other adjacent to the Village Hall.

The Village will design, engineer, and construct the project. PACE will reimburse the village for total designs and construction cost not to exceed $5.8 million, with design and engineering costs not to exceed $1 million.

The village plans to break ground on the facility in the fall.

The agreement between the village and PACE will last 40 years.