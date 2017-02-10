Plainfield Park District awarded grant for summer program

The Plainfield Park District was selected as a recipient of the Walk With Ease (WWE) Instructor Training grant through National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA). Park District Manager Kathy Whalen applied for the grant to train two current Park District Active Adult fitness instructors. The training is web based and will prepare the instructors to begin offering the Walk With Ease program in summer 2017.

Walk With Ease is a six-week walking and fitness program of the National Arthritis Foundation proven to reduce the pain of arthritis and improve overall health. Look for this new program in the 2017 summer program brochure, being delivered to residents’ end of April.

For more information on Plainfield Park District programs and events, call (815) 436-8812, visit www.plfdparks.org, sign-up for our e-news updates, like us on Facebook, and/or follow us on Twitter.