Plainfield Park District Daddy/Daughter Dance on Feb. 17

Dad can treat his daughter or favorite little girl to a special night out she will never forget. The Plainfield Park District’s annual Daddy/Daughter Dance (program # 66401A1) is Friday, Feb. 17 from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. The event for girls ages 3-13 (with dad, uncle or grandpa) takes place at Heritage Grove Middle School, 12425 S. Van Dyke Rd. A DJ will play music, crafts and refreshments will be available.

Keepsake photos will be taken. Guests must arrive by 7 p.m. to have their photo taken. One photo per child will be provided; additional photos may be ordered at event.

The cost is $20 per couple for residents and $25 per couple for non-residents. Additional siblings are $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents. The registration deadline is February 13.

For more information on Plainfield Park District programs and events, call (815) 436-8812 or visit www.plfdparks.org.