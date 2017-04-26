Plainfield Park District is hiring

T he Plainfield Park District has part-time and seasonal positions available in several departments including maintenance, recreation and administration.

Maintenance – Mechanical, landscaping (seasonal)

The maintenance department is looking for seasonal help in mechanical operations and landscaping from April until November. Candidates must be 18 or older with a high school diploma, a valid driver’s license and previous knowledge and experience with large-scale maintenance.

Recreation – Guest Services (Part-time, year-round)

The recreation department is looking for a part-time Guest Services registration clerk. Candidates must be 18 years or older with a high school diploma and previous experience in customer service.

Administration – Finance (part-time, yearround)

The administration department is looking for a part-time Accounting Specialist. Candidates will have previous experience with Accounts Payable. A high school diploma is required, with preference given to candidates who have an Associate’s degree or higher.

For more details about these open positions or to submit an application, visit www.plfdparks.org, sign-up for our e-news updates, like us on Facebook and/or follow us on Twitter, or call (815) 436-8812.