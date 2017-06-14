Plainfield Police Blotter: April 15-May 28

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

APRIL 15

Dylan J. Schaefer, 24 of Plainfield, was arrested near S. Indian Boundry and County Line roads for DUI (any amount drugs, substance, compound) and DUI with a blood alcohol content ver .08

MAY 2

Plainfield

Chad J. Gazzola, 26, of Plainfield was arrested 16000 block of S. Arbor Drive for possession of a controlled substance and criminal damage to property.

MAY 3

Suspects broke into a residence on the 21000 block of W. Joyce Court and stole multiple pieces of jewelry and personal documents.

MAY 11

Sedrick Brooks, 18 of Joliet, and Ian B. Windt, 18 of Plainfield, were arrested near Plainfield Central High School for disorderly conduct.

MAY 13

Luis Sandoval-Medina, 24, of Chicago, was arrested near Rt. 126 and Meadow for DUI-alcohol and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

MAY 16

Shirley M. Milo, 66, of Romeoville, was arrested near Lockport and Center streets for DUI-alcohol and illegal transportation alcohol.

MAY 18

Richard A . Moore, 55 of New Baden, was arrested on the 12600 block of S. Rt.59 Plainfield for theft over $500.

Conterez, Christopher J 22 of Plainfield was arrested near 24222 Lockport Street For Possession Drug Equipment

MAY 19

Angelique M. Lojeski, 33 of Plainfield, was arrested for criminal damage government-supported property

MAY 21

Raymundo Gomez, 41, of Joliet, was arrested on Lockport Street near the Fox River For DUI-alcohol.

MAY 22

Mike S. Janek, 53 of Romeoville, was arrested near Lockport Street and Eastern Avenue for possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of cannabis (10-100 grams).

MAY 23

Angel M. Gonzalez, 20, of Romeoville, was arrested near Ottawa Street and Rt. 59 for felony delivery/manufacture of cannabis (over 30 grams) and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

MAY 24

Hetal S. Amin, 43, of Plainfield, was arrested near Meijer for retail theft.

MAY 26

Lucas D. Adams, 40 of Naperville, was arrested near Rt. 59 and 119th Street for DUI-alcohol, illegal transportation alcohol driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

MAY 28

Rebecca A., Newberry, 46, Plainfield, was arrested on the 13400 block of Route 59 for DUI-alcohol.