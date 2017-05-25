Plainfield police blotter: April 18-May 3

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

APRIL 18

Suspects broke into a residence on the 14000 block of S. Butler Court and stole cash, a laptop, iPhone, PlayStation 4, miscellaneous clothing and personal documents.

APRIL 21

Alejandro Davila-Estrella, 40, of Aurora was cited near Naperville-Plainfield Rd. and 87th St. for no valid safety sticker, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license suspended.

APRIL 23

Jose A. Salgado, 36, of Joliet, was cited near Caton Farm Road and Cryder Lane for aggravated speeding, driving while license suspended and following too closely.

APRIL 28

Steven M. Johnson, 49, of Oswego, was arrested for retail theft.

MAY 1

Allen Stafford, 18, of Dania, Fla., was arrested for burglary from a motor vehicle and obstructing justice.

MAY 3

Jeffery S. Reach, 72, of Plainfield, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Jeffrey S. Walsh, 26 Coal City, was arrested near Chicago and Des Plaines streets for DUI-alcohol and illegal transportation of alcohol.