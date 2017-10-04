Plainfield Police Blotter: April 21-Sept. 18

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

APRIL 21

Derrick D. Wright, 20, of Joliet, was arrested on the 25200 block of Liberty Grove Blvd. for possession of cannabis 10gm or less.

JUNE 8

Mazen R Gheith, 45, of Orland Park, was arrested on the 2100 block for S Route 59 for money laundering.

JULY 12

Marcus West Arrion, 23, of Carol Stream, was arrested for obstructing justice.

AUGUST 8

Davaughn Lydell Ervin, 31, of Plainfield, was arrested for DUI with a blood alcohol content over .08, DUI-Alcohol 3 and improper lane usage.

Benjamin Cabrera-Reyes, Jr., 18, of Plainfield, was arrested for failure to yield at a stop sign, illegal possession of alcohol by minor, illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

AUGUST 22

Alexis J. Cadenas, 26, of Plainfield, was arrested for criminal trespass to property.

AUGUST 19

William R. Grieshaber, 21, of Lockport, was arrested near Gamay Drive and River Road for domestic battery and making a telephone threat.

Michelle Kolowski, 38, of Plainfield, was arrested on the 24600 block of 127th Street for disorderly conduct.

AUGUST 27

Adam Jarosz, 35, of Plainfield, was arrested on the 12400 block of Falcon Drive for domestic battery.

SEPTEMBER 9

Vincent M. Gentile, 18, of Plainfield, was arrested near Round Barn Road and Jones Court for aggravated battery, criminal damage property, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor, possession of cannabis 10gm or less and residential burglary.

SEPTEMBER 14

Derek E. Buchelly, 21, of Plainfield, was arrested near Ridge and Wheeler roads for possession of drug equipment and speeding

SEPTEMBER 16

Winston M. Williams II, 24, of Joliet, was arrested near Rt. 59 and 143rd Street for DUI with a blood alcohol content over .08, DUI-Alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage and speeding.

SEPTEMBER 17

Kristy M Walker, 29, of Naperville, was arrested in the Edwards Of Plainfield Hospital Parking lot for aggravated battery, DUI-Alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage, obstructing justice, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, resisting an officer and operating unsafe equipment.

SEPTEMBER 18

Rick P Orasco, 54, of Yorkville, was arrested near 127th and Ridge Road for DUI-Alcohol, improper lane usage and driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license.