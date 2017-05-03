Plainfield Police Blotter: April 5-15

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

APRIL 5

Suspects entered a vehicle on the 21000 block of W. Kentwood Drive and stole a garage door opener.

APRIL 6

Kiana Hudson, 27, of Plainfield was cited near W. Taylor and N. Weber roads for driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper lighting.

APRIL 8

Sherry L. Brusak, 53, of Plainfield, was arrested near Heritage Meadows Drive and Pear Tree Circle for DUI with a blood alcohol content over .08, DUI-Alcohol, illegal transportation alcohol, driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

APRIL 12

Robert L. Kulas, 38, of Westmont, was arrested for contempt of court.

APRIL 13

Benjamin M. Workman, 30, of Plainfield, was arrested on an in-state warrant.

APRIL 15

Dylan J. Schaefer, 24, of Plainfield, was arrested near S. Indian Boundry and County Line roads for DUI-Alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.