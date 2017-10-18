Plainfield Police Blotter: Aug. 29-Sept. 28

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

AUGUST 29

Joseph P. Peterson, 41, of Racine, Wis., was arrested near Route 59 and 127th Street for possession of drug equipment, possession of cannabis 10gm or less and a traffic signal violation.

SEPTEMBER 7

Pamela Radloff, 55, of Plainfield, was arrested for retail theft

SEPTEMBER 14

Samantha C. Ward, 23, of Aurora, was arrested for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to report an accident and leaving scene of an accident with property damage accident.

SEPTEMBER 15

Mohammed R. Sadeq, 19, of Joliet was arrested near James and Commercial streets for possession of cannabis 10gm or less and violation of a traffic sign.

SEPTEMBER 19

Michelle Urbina, 21, of Plainfield, was arrested for an in-state warrant.

SEPTEMBER 22

De Jesus Gonzalez-Ortiz Maria, 25, of Aurora, was arrested for causing an accident with personal injury, damage to property, DUI-alcohol, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving without insurance.

SEPTEMBER 24

Alejandro Pasaran-Sanchez, 33, of Joliet, was arrested on the 14900 block of Route 59 for DUI-alcohol and improper lane usage.

SEPTEMBER 26

Robert J Dickerson II, 42, of Plainfield, was arrested for assault, disorderly conduct, reckless driving and parking violations.

Cody M. England, 20, of Plainfield, was arrested on the 24000 block of Oak Street for

domestic battery.

SEPTEMBER 28

Christopher L. Carpenter, 32, of Plainfield, was arrested on the 24300 block of Golden Sunset for aggravated assault, domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon.