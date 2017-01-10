Plainfield Police Blotter: Dec. 13-25

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Blotter who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
December 13
- An unknown male was seen smashing the windows out of a Dodge Durango on the 16000 block of S. Dan O’Connell Drive. When the offender was confronted by the car owner, he took off in a dark BMW.
December 15
- Unknown person(s) entered a vehicle on the 14000 block of S. Mount Pleasant Court and stole Christmas gifts that included a stunt drone, a doll, coloring craft kit and a wallet; a personal checkbook was also stolen.
December 18
- Lori Anne Summers, age 53, of Plainfield was cited for failure to yield while turning near W. Lakewood Falls and W. Bloomfield Drive
December 25
- Allen E. Lunn, 43 of Plainfield, was arrested on the 4600 block of Twain Ct, for domestic battery.
- Jeremy W. Dries, 32, of Plainfield, was arrested on the 2700 block of Frank Turk for domestic battery.
- Guadalupe Aviles, 25, of Plainfield, was arrested for domestic battery of the 2300 block of Gustave.
Tags: