Plainfield Police Blotter: Dec. 13-25

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Blotter who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

December 13

An unknown male was seen smashing the windows out of a Dodge Durango on the 16000 block of S. Dan O’Connell Drive. When the offender was confronted by the car owner, he took off in a dark BMW.

December 15

Unknown person(s) entered a vehicle on the 14000 block of S. Mount Pleasant Court and stole Christmas gifts that included a stunt drone, a doll, coloring craft kit and a wallet; a personal checkbook was also stolen.

December 18

Lori Anne Summers, age 53, of Plainfield was cited for failure to yield while turning near W. Lakewood Falls and W. Bloomfield Drive

December 25

Allen E. Lunn, 43 of Plainfield, was arrested on the 4600 block of Twain Ct, for domestic battery.

Jeremy W. Dries, 32, of Plainfield, was arrested on the 2700 block of Frank Turk for domestic battery.

Guadalupe Aviles, 25, of Plainfield, was arrested for domestic battery of the 2300 block of Gustave.

