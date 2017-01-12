Plainfield Police Blotter: Dec. 30-Jan.1

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Blotter who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Vanessa Casas, 26, of Joliet, was cited Dec. 30 near S. Weber and W. Renwick roads for driving while license suspended and unsafe equipment.

Christy Dawson, 50, of Joliet was cited Dec. 31 near W. Renwick Road and S. Rt. 59 for improper lane usage and driving while license revoked.

Carlos A. Feliciano-Suarez, 27, of Plainfield was cited Jan. 1 near N. Weber and W. Taylor roads for speeding and driving while registration suspended.