Plainfield Police Blotter: Feb. 17-26

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FEBRUARY 17

Shaun M. Simmons, 38, of Montgomery, was arrested on the 13000 block of Route 59 for retail theft.

FEBRUARY 19

John P. Mungo, 33, of Plainfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

FEBRUARY 23

Timothy J. Donnahue, 40, of Plainfield, was arrested near Taylor Court and Kennedy Drive for criminal damage property, domestic battery and home invasion.

Erik G. Brniak, 18, of Plainfield, was arrested on the 12000 block of S. 248th Avenue for possession of drug equipment.

FEBRUARY 26

Alyssa C. Reinecke, 27, of Plainfield, was arrested near Route 59 and Fraser Road for DUI-Alcohol.