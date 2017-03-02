Home / Enterprise / Plainfield Police Blotter: Feb. 4-17

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FEBRUARY 4

  • Justin Joseph Colnar, 35, of Joliet, was arrested for an in-state warrant.
  • Amit Chaudhuri, 58, of Bolingbrook, was arrested for retail theft.

FEBRUARY 5

  • Stephanie Rivera, 32, of Plainfield, was arrested for DUI-alcohol and driving with a suspended license.

FEBRUARY 6

  • Cynthia A. Kazmirzak, 21, of Lyons, was arrested for in-state warrant.

FEBRUARY 8

  • Daniel P. Resendiz, 47, of Plainfield, was arrested for in-state warrant.

FEBRUARY 9

  • Jason S. Fye, 41, of Joliet, was arrested for assault.
  • James D. Cordano, 50, of Plainfield, was arrested for harassment by telephone.

FEBRUARY 10

  • Nathaniel Graves, 18 of Plainfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
  • Abel Sanchez, 26, of Joliet, was arrested for DUI-alcohol and illegal transportation alcohol.
  • Timothy W. McCarthy, of Joliet, was arrested for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

FEBRUARY 13

  • Michael A. Sweinconek, of Highland, Ind., was arrested for in-state warrant,

obstructing justice, out-of-state warrant, and retail theft.

  • Giovanni Delgado, 18, of Plainfield, was arrested for assault, battery and disorderly conduct

FEBRUARY 17

  • James M. Simovic, 20, of Plainfield, was arrested for retail theft.


