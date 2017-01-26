Plainfield Police Blotter, Jan. 3-9

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Blotter who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jan. 3

Jecce R. Turner, 23, of Plainfield, was cited near Rt. 59 and Vermette Circle for no valid registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license suspended.

Jan. 9

The rear window of a vehicle was broken out on the 20000 block of W. Barrington Lane.