Plainfield Police Blotter, Jan. 31-Feb. 11

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JANUARY 31

Daniel Bekavac, 33, of Oak Lawn, was cited near N. Weber and W. Taylor roads for illegal use of cell phone and driving while license suspended.

FEBRUARY 1

Andrew W. Garrabrant, age 44, of Plainfield was arrested on the 13000 block of S. Rivercrest Drive for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, and criminal trespass to residence.

FEBRUARY 2

An unknown young male was observed inside a residence on the 14000 block of S. Napa Circle and running from the scene by a neighbor. Homeowner reported a Playstation 3, an Amazon tablet, and loose change missing.

FEBRUARY 4

Thelma Ginn, 42, of Naperville, was arrested near Pasquinelli & Rt.59 for DUI-alcohol, obstructing justice and resisting/obstructing/disarming an officer.

Justin Joseph Colnar, 35, of Joliet, was arrested for an in-state warrant.

Hakeem D. Webb, 24, of Plainfield, was arrested for an in-state warrant.

FEBRUARY 5

Stephanie Rivera, 32, of Plainfield, was arrested 24000 block of Cedarcreek Lane for DUI-alcohol and driving on a suspended/revoked driver’s license.

FEBRUARY 6

Cynthia A. Kazmirzak, 21, of Lyons, was arrested for an in-state warrant.

FEBRUARY 7

Jibri Tabari Taylor, 20, of Chicago, was arrested on the 14800 block of Route 59 for mob action and obstructing justice.

Charles A. Washington, 21, of Chicago on the 14800 block of Route 59 for mob action, obstructing justice and retail theft.

FEBRUARY 8

Daniel P. Resendiz, 47, of Plainfield, was arrested for an in-state warrant.

FEBRUARY 9

Jacob Neufeld, 19, of Plainfield, was arrested at 14300 S Coil Plus Drive for burglary from motor vehicle.

FEBRUARY 11

Alex M. Sutphin, 29, no address given, was arrested on the 25000 block of W Sandbank Drive for criminal damage property.

Timothy W. McCarthy, 35, of Joliet, was arrested near Renwick Road and Route 59 for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license.