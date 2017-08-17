Plainfield Police Blotter: July 14-31

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
JULY 14
Aiden M, Mabrito, 19, was arrested on the 11800 of block of S Rt. 59 for driving with a cancelled/suspended/revoked registration, DUI-alcohol, DUI-blood alcohol content over .08 and illegal consumption alcohol by minor
JULY 16
Ryan T. Osman, 20, of Plainfield, was cited for illegal consumption alcohol by minor.
JULY 18
Michael Schlick, 23, of West Chicago, was arrested near Van Dyke Road And 143rd Street for an in-state warrant, driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and other moving violations.
JULY 19
Kayla Nicole Croom, 22, of Plainfield, was arrested near 135th Street and Route 59 for obstructing identification, possession of a controlled substance and possession drug equipment.
Samantha M. Spiewak, 23, of Plainfield, was arrested near 135th Street and Route 59 for an in-state warrant and possession of controlled substance.
JULY 25
Christopher C. Giordano, 22 of Crete, was arrested on the 14800 block of S Route 59 for possession of cannabis 10gm or less, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI-alcohol, DUI-blood alcohol content over .08, expired registration and improper lane usage.
JULY 27
Delilah Eddie, 40, of Plainfield, was arrested for an in-state warrant, no valid drivers license and speeding.
JULY 28
Johanna L. Kingston, 22, of Plainfield, was cited for obstructing justice, failing to yield to a stop sign, other local ordinance violation and other equipment violations
JULY 29
Juan G. Mendoza, 23, of Batavia, was arrested on Ridge Road for DUI -blood alcohol content over .08 and DUI-alcohol.
Janet V. Petrauskas, 63, of Chicago, was arrested on the 12000 block of S Rt. 59 for retail theft.
JULY 30
Jacob D. Miller, 19, of Plainfield, was arrested on Penn Road for burglary from a motor vehicle and illegal consumption alcohol by minor.
JULY 31
Cody R. Evans, 23, of Plainfield, was arrested for burglary and theft.