Plainfield Police Blotter: July 25-August 19

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JULY 25

Miranda C. Stuebinger, 18, of Oswego, was arrested for illegal consumption alcohol by minor.

AUGUST 8

Benjamin Jr. Cabrera-Reyes, 18, of Plainfield, was arrested for failure to yield, illegal possession of alcohol by a minor, illegal transportation alcohol and operating an uninsured motor vehicle

AUGUST 15

Xavier M. Albright, 24, of Plainfield, was arrested near of Lockport Street and Route 59 for possession of cannabis 10gm or less, resisting or obstructing a police officer and trespassing.

Alexander J. Golasky, Jr. 23, of Plainfield, was arrested near of Lockport Street and Route 59 for resisting or obstructing a police officer and trespassing.

AUGUST 16

Siddrah Mansoor, 21, of Plainfield, was arrested near 143rd Street and Rt. 59 for DUI-blood alcohol content over .08, DUI-alcohol and speeding 26 – 34 mph over posted limit.

Ashley N Russell, 25, of Plainfield, was arrested on the 13500 block of S Rt. 59 for retail theft.

AUGUST 19

Jacob A. Alvarez, 19, of Lockport, was arrested near Renwick Rd. and Rt. 30 for driving without lights and possession of cannabis 10gm or less.

John P Rowland, Jr., 54, of Davenport, Ia., was arrested near Rt. 59 and Lockport St. driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license.