Plainfield Police Blotter: July 6-21

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JULY 6

Nadia Al-Najjar, 25, of Naperville, was arrested for theft.

Nicholas M. Lopez, 35, of Plainfield, was arrested for DUI with a blood alcohol content over.08, DUI-alcohol, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving an uninsured vehicle.

JULY 13

Daniel J. Dupree, 33, of Plainfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct, selling liquor to minors or intoxicated persons and unlawful use of a weapon.

JULY 14

Ian T. R. Laturner, 19, of Romeoville, was arrested at Plainfield High School-Central Campus for criminal trespass to state supported property and unlawful use of a weapon.

JULY 21

Sasha R Day, 28, Joliet, was arrested for DUI-alcohol and failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.