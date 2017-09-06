Plainfield Police Blotter: July 6-Aug. 11

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JULY 6

Nicholas M. Lopez, 35, of Plainfield, was arrested for, DUI with a blood alcohol content over.08, DUI–alcohol, failing to reduce speed to avoid accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

JULY 19

Aiden M. Mabrito, 19, of Romeoville, was arrested on the 11800 block of S Rt. 59 for

DUI with a blood alcohol content over.08, DUI–alcohol, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor and driving with a cancelled/suspended/revoked vehicle registration.

JULY 26

Ian T. R. Laturner, 19, of Romeoville, was arrested for criminal trespassing on state-supported property and unlawful use of a weapon.

JULY 26

Hannah E. Stillman, 19, of Plainfield, was arrested for retail theft

AUGUST 10

Scott Senephimmachac, 37, of Plainfield, was arrested near Rt. 59 and 135th Street for DUI with a blood alcohol content over.08, DUI–alcohol, speeding, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Fernando Antonino, 28, of Joliet, was arrested near Rt. 59 and Douglas for DUI–alcohol, speeding, driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

AUGUST 11

Lawrence L. Johnson, 25, of Romeoville, was arrested near Lockport and Dillman streets for DUI-alcohol and failing to reduce speed to avoid accident

Alexis J. Cadenas, 26, ofPlainfield, was arrested on the 12500 block of S Rt. 59, for

criminal trespass property.