Plainfield Police Blotter: June 30-July 30

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JUNE 30

Erica Chiang, 32, of Plainfield, was arrested near Rt. 30 and 143rd St. for an in-state warrant, speeding and driving on a suspended/revoked driver’s license.

JULY 14

Nicholas D. Jenca, 19, of Bolingbrook, was arrested on the 11800 block of S. Rt. 59 for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

JULY 19

Mabrito, Aiden M 19, of Romeoville, was arrested on the 11800 block of S Rt. 59 for driving with a cancelled/suspended/revoked registration, DUI-with a blood alcohol content over .08, DUI-alcohol and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

JULY 21

Daniel A. McNaughton, 39, of Coon Rapids, Minn., was arrested for credit card fraud and possessing a fictitious or altered driver’s license/ID card.

JULY 23

Mason M. Wagner, 24, of Shorewood, was arrested for DUI-with a blood alcohol content over .08, DUI-alcohol, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and speeding

JULY 24

Darmisha R. Chatmon, 37, of Calumet City, was arrested for battery.

JULY 26

Ian T. R. Laturner, 19, of Romeoville, was arrested for criminal trespass to state supported property and unlawful use of a weapon.

Mohemad Kamr Lakdawala, 21, of Plainfield, was arrested for criminal damage government supported property.

Hannah E. Stillman, 19, of Plainfield, was arrested for retail theft.

JULY 27

Alexander J. Luna, 33, of Plainfield, was arrested on the 24000 block of Park Lane for domestic battery.

JULY 30

Jacob D. Miller, 19, of Plainfield, was arrested on Penn Road for illegal possession alcohol by minor