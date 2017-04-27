Plainfield Police Blotter: Mar. 28-Apr. 5

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MARCH 28

Victim on the 13000 block of S. Tamarack Drive stated she attempted to buy a 2015 golf cart through, what she thought, was Amazon from a seller in Baltimore, Md. The cost was $1,000 and contact was made through emails. The seller advised the victim to purchase two Amazon gift cards for $500 each and then send the card numbers to the seller via email. After a few days, and no response from the seller, the victim contacted Amazon who told her that their company does not use gift cards to make purchases.

MARCH 29

Quincy Lee McCoy, 30, of Plainfield was arrested on the on the 200 block of Karen Circle for possession of a controlled substance.

About 8 p.m. an employee at a business on the 16000 block of S. Lincoln Highway

heard someone rattling the drive-thru window. The employee opened the window and an unknown white male with blue eyes and blonde eyebrows stuck his arms and a gun inside the window and requested all the money from the register. The employee complied. The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Adam B. Mathias, 32, of Lemont, was arrested for hit and run operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving on a suspended/revoked driver’s license.

Kisha Lashon Claiborne, 43, of Plainfield, was arrested theft of under $500.

MARCH 30

Drew A. Sajdak, 23, of Plainfield was cited near W. 127th and W. Rt. 30 for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

APRIL 1

Ashley Hudson, 25, of Newark, Ill., was arrested near S. County Line Road and Rt. 126 for DUI, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Suspects broke out the rear window of a vehicle on the 14000 block of S. Silver Lane and stole a purse.

APRIL 2

Suspects entered an unlocked shed on the 300 block of DePaul Court and stole a generator and an extension cord.

APRIL 5

Ryan M. Alton, 25, of Joliet, was arrested on the 24000 block of W. 135th Street for in-state warrant, retail theft, criminal damage to government property, escaping/failing to report, attempting to flee, eluding a peace officer, motor vehicle theft, obstructing justice, resist/obstruct/disarm an officer, driving on a suspended/revoked driver’s license.