Plainfield Police Blotter: March 4-6

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MARCH 4

Latecia Salgado, 26, of Willowbrook, was cited near N. Weber Road and Grand Blvd. for improper lighting, no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

MARCH 5

Mario Galvez-Reyes, 27, of Bolingbrook, was cited near N. Weber Road and Grand Blvd. for no valid driver’s license.

MARCH 6

Suspects broke into a work vehicle on the 22000 block of W. Niagara Trail and stole cash, prescription medication and a phone charger.

 



