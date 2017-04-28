Plainfield police hosting Take Back Initiative Saturday

On Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., the DEA will coordinate a collaborative effort with state and local law enforcement agencies focused on removing potentially dangerous controlled substances from our nation’s medicine cabinets.

This national take-back day will provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction and will bring national focus to the issue of pharmaceutical drug abuse.

The program provides an opportunity for law enforcement, prevention, treatment and business communities to collaborate and establish a safe collection site for all Americans, regardless of where they reside.

During this event, the Plainfield Police Department will act as a host collection site at Plainfield Law Enforcement Center 14300 S. Coil Plus Dr.

The following protocols will be followed: