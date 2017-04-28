Plainfield police hosting Take Back Initiative Saturday

On Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., the DEA will coordinate a collaborative effort with state and local law enforcement agencies focused on removing potentially dangerous controlled substances from our nation’s medicine cabinets.
This national take-back day will provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction and will bring national focus to the issue of pharmaceutical drug abuse.
The program provides an opportunity for law enforcement, prevention, treatment and business communities to collaborate and establish a safe collection site for all Americans, regardless of where they reside.
During this event, the Plainfield Police Department will act as a host collection site at Plainfield Law Enforcement Center 14300 S. Coil Plus Dr.
The following protocols will be followed:
- Controlled, non-controlled, and over the counter substances will be collected. This event is for patients and their families to dispose of unwanted medications. Pharmacies, hospitals and physicians may NOT drop off their excess medications for disposal. Any solid dosage form pharmaceutical products (tablets, capsules, etc.) in consumer containers may be accepted.
- Small (pint size) bottles of cough syrups may be accepted if they are sealed in their original container. The depositor should ensure that the cap is tightly sealed to prevent leakage.
- Illicit illegal substances such as marijuana or heroin are not a part of this initiative and will not be accepted. Also needles will not be be accepted.