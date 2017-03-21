Plainfield police investigating man impersonating an officer

Plainfield police report that on March 17 a woman was approached by man outside a business on the 13300 block of Route 59 claiming to be a Plainfield police officer. He asked her for identification. After she provided her driver’s license he said he was going to write her a ticket. When she asked why, the man said he would not write her a ticket if she provided her phone number. The woman said at that point she walked to her car and left.

She reported the incident to police on March 18. She said described the suspect as a white male in his early 40’s, approximately 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with short dark hair and wearing a police uniform with a gun and radio. She said she did not recognize the patch on the male’s sleeve, but said it was not a Plainfield Police patch.

Plainfield Police are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone having additional information in regards to the incident please contact Detective Sergeant Kevin McQuaid (815) 267-7209.