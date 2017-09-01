Plainfield police purchasess life-saving defibrillators

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

The members of the Plainfield Police Department will have new tools at their service to assist in life-threatening emergencies.

The police department currently has eight automated external defibrillators (AEDs), which are no longer supported and serviced due to their age.

In an attempt to provide the officers with potential life-saving equipment, the village obtained three bids for new defibrillators, the same kind that are currently being used by the Plainfield Fire Protection District as well as the Plainfield School District 202.

Purchase of those new devices was approved by the board of trustees on Aug 21.

Over the past several years, officers have applied the skills learned and save lives as a direct result of training on these defibrillators, most of which are kept in patrol cars. Officers are trained and certified in cardiopulmonary recessitation (CPR) and use of AEDs through the American Heart Association Heartsaver program.

“We’ve actually utilized [the AEDs] successfully over the past few years, thankfully,” said Chief John Konopek. “The problem is, these defibrillators are at end of life, the technology is no longer being supported by the fire district or by any other distributor.”

The new devices will be life-saving equipment for the officers of the Plainfield police department. During a cardiac arrest, roughly half of the victims actually need to be shocked period the other half require CPR. The AEDs obtained by the PPD can recognize when CPR is being administered, and provide feedback to ensure CPR is being administered properly.

“When a call comes in, our officers are already on the streets,” Konopek said. “So even though it’s a matter of seconds, if our officers are lucky enough to be near that house, they can get to that patient almost immediately with those AEDs and save precious moments while the fire department is responding.”

Six of the new devices will be kept in patrol cars, while three others will remain inside the large gathering areas of the police department, including the court room/training area, basement, and fitness center. One will also remain inside the chief’s squad.

Trustees were encouraged by the purchase.

“The expense is minimal,” noted Trustee Bill Lamb. “It’s in the budget, but it’s also money extremely well spent, because $12,000 for a single life in Plainfield, I’d be happy to spend a whole lot more than that if we can save someone.”

The police will obtain 10 new AEDs, for a total cost of $12,938.75. Funds for the new devices have been budgeted under the capital improvements fund for the current fiscal year in the amount of $14,000.

The devices will be purchased from Second Chance Cardiac Solutions, Inc. The purchase includes in service training on the usage of the new devices, as well as providing a certified technician to inspect each of the AEDs throughout the seven-year warranty time period.