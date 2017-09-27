Plainfield police remind about railroad safety

The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) is coordinating the fourth statewide Illinois Rail Safety Week, which runs from September 24 to 30, in partnership with the Union Pacific and CN Railroads, along with support from state, county, and local law enforcement agencies, railroads, schools, and various private sector agencies. The ILACP is also pleased to announce that Operation Lifesaver has declared the same week as National Rail Safety Week, and the ILACP is proud to be part of the national effort. The Plainfield Police Department wants to promote safety for both motorists and pedestrians around railroad tracks.

Illinois has one of the biggest rail systems in the United States. According to the Illinois Commerce Commission:

Illinois has approximately 7,400 miles of railroad track, the second largest rail system of any state in the nation.

Over 547 million tons of freight moves on rails within Illinois each year which is the most of any state in the nation.

Chicago is the largest rail hub in the United States and third largest intermodal container/trailer port in the world, following only Singapore and Hong Kong.

There are about 37,500 railcars operated by over 50 railroad companies that pass through Illinois daily, which is the third highest in the United States.

About 20 million tons of chemicals, many of which are hazardous, are transported on the rail system within Illinois each year.

There are 10,790 public highway rail grade crossings and 3,901 private crossings located within Illinois.

As the information above shows, no matter where you are in Illinois, you are likely to be around railroad tracks. For more information about Illinois Rail Safety Week, please visit www.illinoisrailsafetyweek.org or contact the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.