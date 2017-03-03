Home / Enterprise / Plainfield Police Blotter: Feb. 4-17

Plainfield Police Blotter: Feb. 4-17

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FEBRUARY 4

  • Justin Joseph Colnar, 35, of Joliet, was arrested for an in-state warrant.
  • Amit Chaudhuri, 58, of Bolingbrook, was arrested for retail theft.

FEBRUARY 5

  • Stephanie Rivera, 32, of Plainfield, was arrested for DUI-alcohol and driving with a suspended license.

FEBRUARY 6

  • Cynthia A. Kazmirzak, 21, of Lyons, was arrested for in-state warrant.

FEBRUARY 8

  • Daniel P. Resendiz, 47, of Plainfield, was arrested for in-state warrant.

FEBRUARY 9

  • Jason S. Fye, 41, of Joliet, was arrested for assault.
  • James D. Cordano, 50, of Plainfield, was arrested for harassment by telephone.

FEBRUARY 10

  • Nathaniel Graves, 18 of Plainfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
  • Abel Sanchez, 26, of Joliet, was arrested for DUI-alcohol and illegal transportation alcohol.
  • Timothy W. McCarthy, of Joliet, was arrested for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

FEBRUARY 13

  • Michael A. Sweinconek, of Highland, Ind., was arrested for in-state warrant,

obstructing justice, out-of-state warrant, and retail theft.

  • Giovanni Delgado, 18, of Plainfield, was arrested for assault, battery and disorderly conduct

FEBRUARY 17

  • James M. Simovic, 20, of Plainfield, was arrested for retail theft.

 

 



Related Posts

North falls in Class 4A semifinals
Plainfield library refines expansion plans
Illinois RockDogs win 11U Midwest State Championsh...
Plainfield Fire Department to hold annual Turkey R...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *