Plainfield Police reports results of Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign

The Plainfield Police partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement throughout Illinois for the 2017 “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Labor Day impaired driving enforcement campaign. From August 21 through the early morning hours of September 5, patrols were increased in an effort to keep impaired drivers off our roadways.

The Plainfield Police ramped up its enforcement efforts, adding four saturation patrols during the enforcement campaign. The effort resulted in three DUI arrests. Additionally, 54 seatbelt citations were issued.

Alcohol and drug impaired driving has claimed too many lives, and the ‘Drive Sober’ campaign is a chance to help make zero fatalities a reality on Illinois roads. People die every day at the hands of impaired drivers. It is everyone’s responsibility to refrain from drinking and driving. Drinking and driving is a choice; one you should never make.

The 2017 Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown was funded by federal highway safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is managed through IDOT.