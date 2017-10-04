Plainfield Police to upgrade mugshot photo equipment

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

The Plainfield Police Department will get a much-needed upgrade to its technology used to process those who find themselves under arrest.

On Oct. 2, the members of the village board approved a payment request, to update and upgrade the system used for filing bookings electronically.

The police department utilized the Livescan digital fingerprinting system to process individuals during booking.

One of the functions of the system is the ability to photograph individuals being processed.

However, the camera and photo system on the current Livescan system needs to be upgraded, in order to stay current with technological standards. The upgrade will also provide the best quality digital photographs to be used in the system.

According to the report from Police Chief John Konopek, the current camera and photo system are at the end of their life, and are no longer supported by the vendor.

The cost for replacement of the camera and photo system is $10,595.

The new equipment is budgeted in the police department capital budget.

The system is provided by MorphoTrust USA.