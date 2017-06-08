Plainfield quiet zone application delayed; Railway agency seeks more comment before recommendation

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

There is a slight delay in Plainfield’s application process to create a quiet zone along one of the village’s railroad crossing.

Back in May, village officials noted that the public comment period for a quiet zone at the Druaden Road crossing had ended with no negative comments.

But now, the government is seeking a few more.

“The Federal Railway Administration (FRA) extended the comment period another 60 days, that was approximately a week or two ago,” Director of Public Works Allen Persons told members of the village board on June 5, during an update of the project. “After they receive the comments, then they’ll go through the review and provide the recommendations.”

Persons said the public comment period is for the general public, but is also targeted at agencies affected by the quiet zone application, including the ICC, the rail carrier, and the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Persons noted that the village met with each of those agencies last year regarding the quiet zones.

Once the extended comment period is complete, the application will move to the FRA. The agency has three months to review the application.

Persons said the village will wait until the end of the extended comment period before moving further.

“The next step is, we would have to address any and all comments and recommendations made by the FRA,” Persons said.

Establishing quiet zones is one of the action items on the village’s long term strategic plan, an effort to create a quiet zone designation along the Canadian National south spur line.

Over the past several years, the village facilitated roadway improvements at local crossings. With the construction of new homes close to crossings, residents have expressed concerns about noise generated by trains along the south spur line.

Under federal rules, locomotive engineers must begin to sound train horns at least 15 seconds, and no more than 20 seconds, in advance of all public grade crossings.

Quiet Zones can be established by the FRA if it is necessary to mitigate the effects of train horn noise. In quiet zones, trains are directed to cease the routine sounding their horns when approaching crossings. Train horns may still be used in emergency situations or to comply with other federal regulations or railroad operating rules inside a quiet zone.

The village supported Joliet’s application for a quiet zone designation at the Caton Farm Road crossing.