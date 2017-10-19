Plainfield recognizes work of the UN

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

The village of Plainfield will take a day this month to recognize the hard work of the United Nations.

On Oct. 16, the village issued a proclamation, identifying Tuesday, Oct. 24 as “United Nations Day.”

“The United Nations is a unique organization of independent countries that have voluntarily joined together to work for world peace and economic and social progress, and is the foremost organization in the world working for women’s rights and the advancement of women as well as the health and development of communities across the world,” Trustee Margie Bonuchi read from the proclamation.

The proclamation supports the UN, and leadership within the organization essential to successfully achieve goals and objectives of world organizations.

The village joins members of the Zonta Club of the Joliet Region and the Rotary Club of Plainfield in support and partnership with the UN in achieving their goals.

“[We’re] committed to trying to improve the status of women in our own communities as well as nationally and internationally,” said Pat Miller, a member of both the Zonta Club of the Joliet Region and the Plainfield Rotary. “We certainly know what’s happening on our TV recently, with Harvey Weinstein and many other issues that come before us. This is an organization devoted to the status of girls and women internationally. It’s a project that has well deserved our attention, and we do this through our affiliation with the United Nation.”

Miller added that the Rotary Club believes in service above self, and the international efforts that have reached great achievements, including a nearly complete effort to eradicate polio worldwide.

“I am very proud that both of these organizations, likewise, are committed to working through the United Nations, and with the United Nations in causes that everyone who is a part of our community is proud to know we are a part of.”

Trustees were proud to stand by the work and progress of the UN.

“They haven’t solved all the world’s problems, as maybe was originally hoped, but they’ve made a tremendous amount of progress on recognizing people as people throughout the world,” said Trustee Bill Lamb. “I think they deserve all the support that we can give them, so I appreciate all that [Zonta and the Rotary] you’re doing here.”

Zonta Club is an international service organization for professional women, which works to empower women worldwide through service and advocacy. Zonta includes 30,000 members in 66 countries, working to improve the lives of women and children.

Oct. 24 is the birthday of the United Nations. The organization was formed in 1945, following WWII. In its 72-year history, the organization has grown to include 193 member countries.