Plainfield residents, businesses asked to help during Hunger Action Month

September is National Hunger Action Month and Plainfield is getting involved by hosting a food drive, in cooperation with the Northern Illinois Food Bank. The food drive benefits Bags of Hope, a private backpack food program, the Plainfield Area Interfaith Food Pantry, and the St. John Lutheran Church Food Pantry.

The Village of Plainfield, C.W. Avery Family Y.M.C.A., Plainfield Park District, Plainfield Public Library, Plainfield Area Chamber of Commerce, and Plainfield School District 202 is accepting food drive donations through September 22.

The food pantries would appreciate donations of: oatmeal/cereal; canned chicken and tuna; peanut butter and jelly; pasta and pasta sauce; flour/sugar; rice; canned fruits and vegetables; soups/ramen; macaroni & cheese; condiments; and boxed potatoes. Personal hygiene products (soap, shampoo/conditioner, toothpaste); baby items (diapers, wipes, formula, and food); household cleaning products; and paper products (tissues, toilet paper, paper towel) are also welcomed.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations: C.W. Avery Family Y.M.C.A., 15120 Wallin Drive; Plainfield Area Chamber of Commerce, 24109 W. Lockport Street; Plainfield Public Library, 15025 S. Illinois Street; Plainfield Park District Administration Center, 23729 W. Ottawa Street, and all Park District facilities; Village Hall, 24401 W. Lockport Street; the School District Administration Center, 15732 Howard Street, and all Plainfield School District 202 Schools.

Thursday, September 14, is Go Orange Day. Residents are encouraged to wear orange, tie an orange ribbon around their lampposts, or change their porch lights to orange to show support for local hunger relief efforts and to spark a conversation about hunger. Go Orange Day photos can be shared via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram using the hashtag #HungerAction and tagging Northern Illinois Food Bank (@ILFoodBank).

Other Hunger Action Month events in Plainfield include:

The Plainfield Area Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring a window decorating contest for the local business community – be sure to check out the window displays as you shop around town!

Volunteers will collect donations for the food pantries on Thursday, September 7 at the Pace Bus stop near Village Hall.

The C.W. Avery Family Y.M.C.A. will host “Pound for Pounds” on Saturday, September 9, from 10:30-11:15 a.m. This event is open to the entire community. The “cost” of the class is five cans of non-perishable food (or health items) per person. Registration is required; please call (815) 267-8600 to register.

Residents are also encouraged to bring donations to Coffee with the Mayor at Village Hall, 24401 W. Lockport Street, on Wednesday, September 13, at 9 a.m.