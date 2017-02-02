Plainfield roadwork a key priority in 2017

Photo by Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff Lockport Street through downtown Plainfield was revamped last summer, making it one of the better stretches of road in the village.

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

It’s set to be a busy year in Plainfield, as village officials get their paperwork and forms in order for local improvement plans.

On Jan. 30, members of the Board of Trustees met for a special Committee of the Whole workshop session, to set some priorities for the 2017-2018 fiscal year (FY18) that starts on May. 1.

The meeting included updates on some important roadway projects, including projects where grant funding is part of the calculation of costs.

“We’ve been pretty successful in the past in achieving some grant funding, making some nice capital improvements, transportation improvements,” said Director of Public Works Allen Persons. “From the strategic plan and discussions with residents as well, transportation and traffic safety is probably one of the biggest concerns for our community out there right now. We’re very fortunate that our water system is in compliance, our wastewater system is in compliance, the [police] chief and his team have been able to secure an excellent rating… It’s a great community to live in, it really is, but that being said, we do have challenges with transportation.”

Currently, roads throughout the village are in various states of repair. In the downtown district, where Lockport Street just saw a major overhaul last summer, the roads are in top shape. In other areas of the village, streets have more severe wear and tear. The challenge, for the village, is when and where to utilize funds for street improvements.

The FY18 capital improvements budget includes $5.1 million in roadway improvement projects.

Included in that budget is $125,000 for regular pavement patching, $425,000 for bridge repairs and construction, and cash earmarked for specific projects already in engineering.

Specific projects include:

Plainfield/Naperville Road and 127th Street intersection improvements

The project will reconstruct the intersection, where there is currently temporary lighting in place. The total project cost is estimated at $2.3 million, with the village seeking $2 million in grant funding. The project is set to provide more efficient traffic flow and improved safety in the area.

127th Street reconstruction

Work will include curb and gutter, storm sewer, street lighting, sidewalks and a bike path on 127th between Tuttle Estates and Heggs Road. The total project cost is estimated at $2.6 million, with the village seeking $2 million in grant funding. This project is currently under construction.

U.S. Route 30 widening and construction

The widening is currently under construction, and is a result of increased traffic through the area. When completed, the project will upgrade the roadway and increase capacity along the route.

Pavement management for regular wear and tear around town will be determined as the village moves closer to the fiscal year, however, officials were presented with a map of areas in need of attention during the workshop.

As far as general maintenance, village officials said they’re committed to spending money as needed and available to keep the village running properly.

“It’s a quality of life issue,” said Trustee Margie Bonuchi. “We as a village… have provided a certain quality of life and a certain expectation to our residents, and keeping the streets in decent condition is obviously the responsibility of the board. We need to keep up with it. I think it reflects poorly on the community… if the roads you are driving down start to fall apart.”

The capital improvement budget for FY18 also includes $5.8 million for the new PACE bus lot, a project that will include reimbursement from PACE to the village for a new lot and possible future bus barn.

Other miscellaneous expenses for projects the village hopes to complete in FY18 include $90,000 for refresh projects at Settler’s Park, $75,000 for street light LED replacements, $250,000 for lighting on James Street, $50,000 for new signage, and $150,000 for engineering. Board members said they’d like to delve deeper into some of those miscellaneous projects, to make sure cash is being used wisely.

The budget is still in its draft form, and will be approved by the full village board by May.