Plainfield South sophomore wins national art honor

A drawing by Plainfield South High School sophomore Emma Jones will be featured on the 2017 Illinois Youth Art Month poster.

Her color drawing titled “Birth of a Masterpiece,” won the Illinois high school category and will be displayed at the National Art Education Association in New York.

This year’s poster theme was “United Through Art.”

She will be recognized February 26during the Illinois High School Art Exhibition in Chicago. Jones won $100 worth of art supplies and PSHS also will get $300 in art supplies.

Youth Art Month is sponsored by the National Council for Art Education and by the Illinois Art Education Association. The month is designed to celebrate visual arts in grades kindergarten through 12.