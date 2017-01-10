Plainfield takes two meets last week

By Scott Taylor

The Plainfield swim team has been making strides throughout the season and those strides paid off last week with a pair of victories.

It started with a triangular win, scoring 141 points to 110 from Riverside Brookfield and 67 from Fenton.

Wins went to Ryan Netzel in the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.63) and 100 free (50.83), Kyle Potts in the 50 free (23.00), Liam Davis in the 500 (5:09.63), Merek Avery in the 100 backstroke (57.15), the 200 free relay of Alex Dvorak, Avery, Potts and Netzel (1:41.44) and the 400 free of Netzel, Ryan Crafton, Marc Avery and Dvorak (3:31.84).

Saturday, Plainfield won at Vernon Hills. Winning for Plainfield were the 200 medley relay of Merek Avery, Crafton, Jack Farnan and Potts (1:45.67), Netzel in the 200 free (1:48.25) and 500 free (4:53.81), Merek Avery in the 100 backstroke (55.59), the 200 free relay over Merek Avery, Netzel, Dvorak and Potts (1:33.50) and the 400 free relay of Dvorak, Marc Avery, Netzel and Crafton (3:26.77).

“We have beaten Riverside-Brookfield two years in a row,” Plainfield coach George Sam said. “Vernon Hills is a meet we haven’t been at before. It was set up differently. It was fun to go up against teams up north who we don’t see and who don’t see us.

Like was the case with the girls swim team, the boys also have a solid crop of young swimmers as Crafton and Merek Avery are sophomores and Marc Avery, Dvorak and Liam Davis are freshmen.

The veterans though are also performing well.

“Our big guys have swam well,” Sam said. Kyle Potts has been steady. Farnan is back after a broken foot. Ryan Netzel has been swimming well. There is lots of promise. The boys have never won the conference meet and maybe we can this year.”

Looking ahead to the postseason, the potential is there for Plainfield to be represented by multiple swimmers, led by all-state performer Netzel.

“Ryan is trying to improve on what he did at state last year,” Sam said. “Hopefully he can make it in two individual races and Merek can make one and both free relays advance. Some of these boys qualifying times are crazy fast to get to. We have some goals to get some guys through and we hope we can go in five or six events.”

With the team getting healthy, they are beginning to prepare for the final stretch. As of now, Netzel will be the only one not tapering for the sectional.

“All of our injuries have been taken care of and we should be putting up some fast times near the end of the season,” Sam said. “It has been a total team effort and everyone is contributing.”

The previous week Plainfield competed in the Waubonsie Valley Pentathlon. It had five finishers in the top 25 overall. Nettle finished in 11th place with 4,201, Potts was 13th with 4,168, Dvorak was 19th with 4,028, Merek Avery was 21st with 3,936 and Farnan was 24th with 3,870.

As a team Plainfield placed third with 20,203 points. University High won with 21,273.