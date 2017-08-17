Plainfield to add credit cards as payment option

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

Payments of bills, fines, and fees will soon get a little easier for Plainfield residents who prefer to charge it rather than pay in cash or check.

On Aug. 7, members of the village board approved an ordinance to allow the village to collect fees via credit card.

According to Management Services Director Traci Pleckham, village staff received numerous inquiries and requests from residents who would like to make payments via a debit or credit card.

It’s an option the village has explored before, but until now had not had the opportunity to implement.

“I think this is a great idea,” said Trustee Edward O’Rourke. “I am just wondering why now, the last time we chatted about it, it sounded like it was quite a distance off, that we didn’t have the capability of doing it. So, what’s changed that brought it forward.”

Pleckham said that prior to now, there had been some glitches in the function to allow for credit card processing with the village’s software. But now that some of those bugs have been worked out, and the village has started utilizing different accounting software, the option is now there to accept credit card payments online or at the Village Hall.

The payments will be processed via a third-party processor, and customer credit card information will not be stored or saved by the village.

“We will not, as a village, hold any of that data here,” Pleckham said. “It will all be held externally with a third-party vendor.”

Other trustees questioned if the service would be limited to fee management to the city, or if it could eventually include payments to the police department, including bond for those held on local charges.

“We’re going to start with the bill payments and utility bills, permits, things of that nature,” Pleckham said. “We’re going to roll out slowly and see what the opportunities are for the police side. But the first step is… the water bills. We’ll have a workshop on all of that, where we can talk through some of the processes.”

The village will eventually accept both credit and debit cards.

The service will be available for fines, fees, charges, taxes, costs, or other billing collected by the village.

The approval of that ordinance does not mean the village is ready to collect payments via credit card just yet. Village staff will bring back credit card processing proposals to a future workshop, and will discuss possible costs to the village at that time.

The village will decide later if there will be a fee associated with the new service.

“At this point, a fee has not been determined, whether or not the village will or won’t charge one,” Pleckham said. “We’ll talk through that as we get the third-party contracts together and come back to the board.”

A public hearing was held prior to the approval; however, no members of the public spoke up during that hearing.