Plainfield trustee wants to revisit agenda rules

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

A disagreement over how the agenda is set for village board meetings has been reignited, as Trustee Edward O’Rourke has again asked for a formal process to get items on the agenda.

Last spring, O’Rourke brought the agenda process to the board’s attention on several occasions.

The trustee said he’d like to see a formal process for each of the trustees to place items for discussion or action on the agenda for meetings of the Board of Trustees and Committee of the Whole meetings. However, his request was met with resistance from other board members, who were in support of the current process, where the weekly agenda is created by Mayor Mike Collins and Village Administrator Brian Murphy.

“I know that last time… everybody decided that it wasn’t necessary to have a formal process,” O’Rourke said. “One of the concerns with me is one of the ones that we’re going to talk about this evening, one of the cases brought up an issue in my mind at least, on the correct or proper process of adding items to the agenda.”

O’Rourke said that now that there are two new board members, he’d like to revisit the issue.

“I don’t know how the rest of the trustees feel, if they feel like the process is working okay, or if we need to have a formal process based on having two new trustees,” O’Rourke said. “I feel that we need a process. I feel that other communities have it, it works pretty well. Whether it’s two board members bringing something forward. But I believe the way the process works today, it’s really the mayor or the village administrator that sets the policy or sets the agenda.”

Despite resistance in the past, other trustees now said they were opening up to the idea.

“I’m starting to swing your way, Trustee O’Rourke, a little bit,” said Trustee Brian Wojowski. “I think it’s important that everybody gets involved in government, on both sides on every issue.”

“I do think it’s imperative moving forward that we possibly implement a workshop,” added Trustee Cally Larson. “Some type of process in place… We’ve had comments about, quote, sitting on hands, and just confusion around processes. I think it’s important that we bring in a parliamentarian to discuss Robert’s Rules of Order, how we work as a board, how as elected officials… we can bring those issues through the board, through the agenda. I think that needs further clarification. I think we’re not all on the same page.”

But whether there is or is not a policy is not something that everyone agrees upon.

“There actually is a policy as stated by Mayor Collins and the board previously,” Administrator Murphy said.

Murphy said that trustees can request items be brought up on an agenda or for discussion, and are also given time to speak during the “trustee comments” portion of each meeting. That said, Murphy said the board was welcome to investigate the issue and implement new rules if they so choose.